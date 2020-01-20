Martin Luther King Day: Faith, politics mix this holiday

Locally, there are several events going on around Hampton Roads to honor Dr. King.

The nation is marking the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday memorializing the civil rights leader.

Monday's holiday in King's name comes against the backdrop of a presidential election year.

In Atlanta, Monday's commemorations could draw attention to the continuing leadership role of the clergy in African American politics. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, plans to attend Monday's tribute at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which King and his father both led.

And in an early tribute to King, Vice President Mike Pence spoke Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, at a church service recalling the challenges and accomplishments of the slain civil rights leader.

In Norfolk, the city is hosting a ceremony at the Attucks Theatre on Church Street. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the ceremony starts at 10. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the MLK Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Over on the Peninsula, students at Hampton University are hosting their own march, which starts at 10:15 a.m. at the school's Emancipation Oak.

The march will end at Ogden Hall, where there will be a program honoring the life and work of Dr. King.

In Newport News, a food drive will honor King's legacy of service. It's happening at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They're asking for things like canned fruits, vegetables, cereal, and pasta, but they'll accept any non-perishable items and monetary donations.