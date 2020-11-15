COVID-19 concerns over large gathering at Newport News United House of Prayer

A Newport News residents voiced COVID-19 concerns after a big group gathers at church.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Saturday, the United House of Prayer hosted a large event in Newport News. They had a similar gathering in North Carolina. That resulted in a coronavirus outbreak.

The streets surrounding the United House of Prayer located at 1811 Ivy Avenue in Newport News were lined with cars, and buses parked next to the church and a food truck.

“Seeing all those cars I was surprised. I had heard that the House of Prayer is having something this weekend and the church from North Carolina was coming but I didn’t think it will be that many and that big," said Newport News resident Charlene Singleton.

Singleton’s family lives near the church.

"Why is it not virtual? They could have done it virtual. The same way they are piled up in there like that," said Singleton.

Singleton expressed her concerns about the church’s massive crowd of people during the pandemic.

“Why would you come to Virginia and have a service if you had one in North Carolina and people got sick," said Singleton.

13News Now reached out to the United House of Prayer for comment. They declined to comment.

As previously reported, a similar event was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mecklenburg County Health Department reported that the event was linked to about 200 COVID-19 Cases.

On Friday, The Hampton and Peninsula Health districts sent a statement that they were aware of this event In Newport News.

"A representative of the United House of Prayer and our Environmental Health staff reviewed their Covid-19 mitigation plans and procedures. We are assured that the attendance will be limited to 250 and that mask use, distancing, and cleaning/sanitation procedures will be observed."