Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

What's more heartwarming than new lives joining the rest of us on the first day of the new year?

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?

The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.

However, Atticus Lee Moyer was the second baby at a Sentara facility to join the rest of us, entering the world at 2:07 a.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

His parents are Diana and Steven Moyer, but Steven is currently deployed with the USS Leyte Gulf and couldn't be present for the birth of little Atticus.

Then about 40 minutes later, the first baby of the year to be born locally at a Riverside Health Systems hospital entered the world at 2:46 a.m.

Her name is Calenni Knox, and she weighed in at 7lbs, 2 ounces and 19 inches in length. The hospital reports she and Mom are doing beautifully.