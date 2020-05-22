x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

life

Beaches are open, but they're not the only holiday option

While some will surely flock to the beach to sunbathe, others may seek out other ways to enjoy the weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just because the beaches have reopened with restrictions doesn't mean everyone feels comfortable with the prospect of crowded dunes and groups of sunbathers. 

Those inclined to move more slowly into Phase One have plenty of options to celebrate the holiday properly without compromising their social distance. 

Kayaking and paddleboarding are especially helpful during isolation. While metal detectors are available for rent as well which can follow beachgoers' lucrative footsteps from a distance. 

If you've already been quarantined with a small group, boats are available for rent, no captain included. Moving your quarantine to sea for the day keeps the holiday spirit going while providing some much-needed fresh air. 

RELATED: Virginia Beach lifeguards preparing for Memorial Day weekend crowds

RELATED: Not fair? Norfolk business owner wants to know why Virginia Beach can reopen beaches but Ocean View can't

RELATED: 'You must be responsible' | Virginia Beach access expands for Memorial Day Weekend

RELATED: Ocean City bar introduces 'social distancing tables'