Mercy Chefs back in Louisiana helping Hurricane Delta victims

Volunteers with the Mercy Chefs served their first meals to families impacted by Hurricane Delta.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Sunday, Portsmouth's Mercy Chefs served thousands of meals in Lake Charles, Louisiana for the second time this year. Hurricane Laura hit the city in late August, and now families are feeling the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

Mercy Chefs Founder Gary LeBlanc said thousands of people impacted waited in line for a hot meal as soon as the Mercy Chefs began helping.



“They are waiting for us to reset and start. We just see thousands and thousands of cars come through today. They just won’t stop," said LeBlanc.



LeBlanc set up two mobile kitchens in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



Louisiana and Hampton Roads volunteers worked all day preparing the meals.



“It’s is just all the time with no break at all.”



LeBlanc said Delta's impact is difficult to get through, because recovery efforts from Laura are still underway.



“Tarps have been pulled off of homes, power is out again. Folks that lost their roof that have water come in through the ceilings have now had flooding with this storm," said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc said they'll continue providing meals until the need is no longer necessary. Mercy Chefs want to provide a sense of normalcy for families going through another Hurricane and trying to stay healthy during this pandemic.



"It’s a bright spot in our day," said one woman as she picked up her meals.