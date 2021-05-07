MILITARY DREAM WEEK: Air Force Tech Sergeant Raina Stroman

After she was diagnosed with PTSD, Tech Sergeant Stroman made it her mission to support her fellow wounded warriors.

NORFOLK, Va. — Coworkers and USO community members call Air Force Tech Sergeant Raina Stroman the ultimate teammate.

"We're very big on wingmanship, being there for your family. Your squadron is your family. And serving overseas, you just have to have each other's back," said Stroman. "Where the world says 'no', we say 'yes, you can'."

Tech Sergeant Stroman goes above and beyond for wounded warriors, drawing strength from her own battle.

"I have a non-combat related PTSD, so I fall under the invisible wounds category," said Stroman. "I was introduced to healing through sports... and they have actually helped me come out of my shell and heal a lot."

From coping with mental health issues to transitioning to civilian life, Tech Sergeant Stroman says she understands more than most the challenges her fellow servicemembers face.

"Being a wounded warrior myself, I understand what it's like to have bad days. And our default mode is isolation," said Stroman. "So, when you have a community that's willing to pull you out and support you... your healing comes faster."

For always putting others before herself, 13News Now surprised Tech Sergeant Stroman with a $500 gift card-- just in time for her upcoming retirement!