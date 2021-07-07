Military Dream Week: Sgt. Maj. Timothius Robinson

A retired Marine found out things aren't always as they first seem.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sometimes things aren't exactly as they first appear.

What retired Sgt. Maj. Timothius Robinson thought was a commercial recording for Thompson Creek Window Company turned out to be a Military Dream Week ambush!

He and his family tip-toed past our fake commercial shoot, only to have the cameras turn on him.

13News Now and Thompson Creek each gave him a $500 Visa gift card as part of our "Military Dream Week."

Robinson served 30 years in the Marine Corps. After retirement, he helped shape the next generation of service men and women at Salem High School as a JROTC instructor. It was work he loved.

"I had the time of my life touching the future of our military services and those that went on to higher education. I mean, I still hear from them all the time. I mean they are off doing wonderful things around the globe," said Robinson.

But a recent heart attack abruptly ended his work with his students. Robinson said it was tough not being able to say good bye to them.

However, Robinson got to see them again when his students got together to surprise him with a retirement ceremony at his home.

Robinson is getting stronger and recovering from the heart attack.