HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Coliseum has planned another weekend packed with drive-in movies at their venue.

On Friday, August 14, Shrek will be shown at 7 p.m. and Raiders of the Lost Ark will be shown at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, August 15, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be shown at 7 p.m. and Grease will be shown at 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $30 per vehicle plus a $6 fee and must be purchased in advance of the showing.