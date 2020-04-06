With a loud engine roaring by, patients at Greenfield Estates in Copley, Ohio, got to experience the open road again.

COPLEY, Ohio — Can you imagine living in a world where thoughts and feelings are trapped with no place to go? That's what it's like for many patients living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

They want to express so much, but can't.

It's something Greenfield Estates -- an Alzheimer's and dementia care center -- knows all too well.

So, they created a program called Meaningful Moments. After learning of a patient's life story, the staff creates a real-life experience for them to aid in memory care.

At Greenfield, many of the residents used to ride motorcycles. A few days ago, maintenance director, Reyn Amodio, brought his bike to show the residents.

The residents lit up with excitement when he roared into the backyard.

Working there, brings Amodio purpose.

“I'm the maintenance director, head of laundry, of housekeeping, I'm the chief cook and bottle washer, plumber and carpet cleaner," Amodio said, half jokingly.

He loves his residents like family.

“I've never got the feeling that I get every day that I get from a place like this, where, you become part of their family and they know you. They may not know anybody else, but they know who you are just by the heart that you give them every day.”

That heart, includes Amodio's love of motorcycles. When he brought his bike, it gave residents the chance to remember the open road.

One by one, they hopped on, remembering the wind in their hair and that purr of the engine.

“It's a very loud, humming song. You might say it just kind of designates power," said resident Don Skwarczewski.

Skwarczewski is a 91-year-old widower and father of three. He rode his bike for years. First, as a salesman, then as a Hudson police officer. In fact he didn't retire from the force until he was 89.

“Every time I got on my bike, I enjoyed it," he said. "I knew what I was doing. I liked what I was doing, and I just felt good about it."

In early stages of dementia, the motorcycle moment touched Skwarczewski's heart.

“I went right to it, like, you know, a kid at a candy store. I had to touch it and everything else. Not everybody gets a chance to even sit on a bike like that. It meant a lot to me.”

It means everything to his buddy, Amodio, too.

“I think we can make a change in their life and give them a better quality of life," Amodio said. “I just enjoy what I do and I'll do it until I retire. And maybe after that. They've become my life.”

