VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're getting married and are overwhelmed by all the planning, there's a gala in Virginia Beach that might ease a bit of that wedding planning stress.

The Multicultural Wedding Gala is an all-inclusive event where you get to see the pros in action. You'll see styles and arrangements by Tablescape, Decor and Floral Arrangements and you'll get some tips and tricks from top-notch professionals on all-around planning from the ceremony to the cocktail hour and reception.

The gala takes place on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Virginia Wesleyan University.

If you registered for the event by Dec. 1, 2019 and are among the first 20 brides to enter the gala, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a free wedding or event decor for your wedding from Memorable Events & Decor by DSB.

RELATED: It's engagement season: Study says more millennials are asking for donations to fund their weddings

RELATED: Couple who got engaged at KFC get married on New Year's Eve

RELATED: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry release holiday card for baby Archie's first Christmas