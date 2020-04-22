N.C. hotel attempts to evict residents amid virus

Residents at the Days Inn in Charlotte’s Woodlawn neighborhood were told Monday they had only had a few hours to move out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents at a Charlotte hotel say management told them to leave their rooms, and shut off power and water in violation of North Carolina’s guidelines on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WJZY-TV reports residents at the Days Inn in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood were told Monday they had only had a few hours to move out.

The decision caught residents by surprise since some had paid for their rooms in advance.

North Carolina has halted eviction hearings until June 1, including for hotel residents.