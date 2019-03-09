ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is offering half-price admission for Hurricane Dorian evacuees. The offer will be good from Wednesday, September 4 through Wednesday, September 11 for anyone who evacuated from counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The half-price admission deal also applies for evacuees from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

You must show a valid ID with your current address.

RELATED: Atlanta Braves offering free tickets to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

