PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Carol Eye is used to shopping for her family of five, but with the government shutdown in place, she’s become the ultimate shopper for the entire community.

Eye wanted to help families and individuals impacted by the shutdown, so she canvassed Facebook asking for donations.

"We can't depend on the government to help us, so we've got to help ourselves and our neighbors. I started going in my cabinet and looked and said I could make this many boxes and help this many people,” said Eye.

Eye got more supplies through donations and that’s when she started making individual boxes for families in need, all they had to do was message her on Facebook and have proof they were a government employee without pay.

"When I saw how many families it was affecting I adopted the attitude help thy neighbor. Besides how you feel about whatever political thing is going on, we only have each other. And if we don't have each other, then who do we have?” said Eye.

Eye gets details from each family about what their needs are before she makes the box.

"Any special needs, or any dietary needs, or what the ages of the kids are…so I can make sure what box you get is catered toward your family,” said Eye.

Then, she meets families at the Royal Farms off Churchland Boulevard. But she says that she needs more donations, anything from canned and packaged food, to diapers and formula, to cat and dog food, she will take anything. Right now, she hopes more areas will start their own fundraisers.

"I encourage people to start a chapter where they're at, help everyone everywhere,” said Eye.

Eye has made nearly 40 boxes in a week, and if you want to help her, visit her on Facebook.

