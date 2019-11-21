NORFOLK, Va. — A new fad drug is on the rise, and medical experts said it’s not something someone should put in their body.

The scariest part about the drug is that creating the drug only requires a few home items and insecticide. Director of the Boone County Ambulance Authority Bryan Justice said that when his EMTs responded to people on the drug, they had bad reactions.

“They could be disoriented, they could be unconscious, they could be fighting, they could be having a seizure activity...A lot of that depends on what the wasp spray product that they make is mixed with,” said Justice.

According to medical experts, the combination could be deadly because it’s unclear what's in the mix of drugs that users cut together.

