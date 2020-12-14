New coronavirus restrictions may change how outdoor activities look

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's new COVID-19 health and safety restrictions may change the way some businesses operate and how people exercise outdoors. Shane Graham and his dog enjoyed the fresh air outside Sunday as they skateboarded. “It’s a beautiful day for December, it’s in unreal how nice it is," said Graham. Graham was not the only one enjoying the nice weather. Him and many others went to Virginia Beach’s Mount Trashmore Park. Some people were wearing masks, others were not. But that's about to change.

It’s one of the changes under Northam’s new restrictions.



"We need to be outside, we need to be active and skateboarding, but if we've got to wear a mask, then we've got to wear a mask," said Graham.



The new restrictions also include mask-wearing at all indoor spaces where you're around people who don't live in your household.



The other restrictions include a modified stay-at-home order with a curfew from midnight to five in the morning. One of the exceptions includes necessary travel to get to and from work.



Northam also limited social gatherings from 25 people to 10 people.



The new restrictions will not keep Graham or Thrasher off the skateboard. They said they'll keep pushing on while taking safety precautions.



“It’s for the safety of the people. As long as it brings the corona cases down, I guess that’s a good thing," said Graham.



The new restrictions will last until January 31st, or until the spread of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth decreases.