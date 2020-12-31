New Year's Eve outdoor entertainment at Virginia Beach Town Center, Pembroke Mall canceled

Pembroke Mall officials said festivities were canceled due to COVID-19 and weather.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People thinking of ringing in the new year at Town Center of Virginia Beach and Pembroke Mall will have to look elsewhere to celebrate.

The shopping complex had to cancel its NYEvenings event due to COVID-19 and weather.

Organizers usually host the 'Last Night on the Town' celebration every year like clockwork on New Year's Eve. Like most of 2020, organizers had to dial back on the festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Center revamped the event, calling it NYEvenings at Town Center of Virginia Beach, which would feature some live, outdoor entertainment.

Unlike Last Night on the Town, where there are an official countdown and a big stage this year, organizers encouraged people to come out to the shopping center on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 to enjoy local musicians, jugglers, and balloon artists.