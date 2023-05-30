Virginia Zoo is getting ready for some fun new exhibits this summer

The zoo announced on Monday that the boardwalk portion of the exhibit will reopen to guests on June 23.

NORFOLK, Va. — A favorite exhibit at the Virginia Zoo is realizing another stage in its renovation as the boardwalk portion of the Virginia Zoo’s Trail of the Tiger exhibit is almost ready to reopen.

The zoo announced on Monday that the boardwalk portion of the exhibit will reopen to guests on June 23, with a special preview for members on June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Once opened,some animals that the public couldn't see for awhile because they were kept behind the scenes during construction will once again be viewable by visitors. These include red pandas, siamangs and more.

And if that's not enough, the zoo’s new electric train is expected to start operating in July and then Turtle Oasis, a new habitat for turtles, is set to open later this summer.

The Zoo also announced that now that the re-opening of the full trail approaching as well as summer being just around the corner, general admission will return to pre-construction rates on June 23. Ticket discounts will also become available including those for military, first responders, and teachers.

They also took on some a previously unplanned projects such as installing a new fence structure along Siamang pond walking trail and Tapir exhibit.

The Zoo also announced that starting June 16 and running through August 5, 2023, the Zoo will be one of the stops along ODU MathFest’s Math is Everywhere scavenger hunt. This program is geared towards third through eighth grade students.

Then, on Wednesdays in July, the Zoo is bringing its popular story time program for toddlers, Zoo Tales, to the Slover Library. This program includes one to two stories as well as an animal presentation.