VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction on Laskin Road is set to start this week and it means no more feeder lanes.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials said that the project would turn Laskin Road into a full-fledged eight-lane road with sidewalks and lanes for cyclists.

The construction will impact the speed limit on the two-mile stretch of road, during construction hours.

VDOT officials said that the $83.2 million project was awarded to Allan Myers VA Inc.

Locals Susannah Uroskie said that it’s time for a change because many drivers get confused in feeder lanes.

“I’m always holding my breath like, 'What’s going to happen on Laskin Road?' I mean, drivers are turning from the feeder roads across major intersections,” said Uroskie.

Uroskie said that she hopes the new lanes might reduce the chances of an accident.

“I’ve actually had a friend who got into an accident right there on Laskin Road, trying to get across, and people never know what the rules are,” said Uroskie.

Bob Taylor of Taylor’s Do It Center said that for years, his family has worked to get rid of the feeder lanes for customer safety.

"You’re always worried about the safety of your customers, and we can control what happens on our property. But once they get out here and have to deal with feeder lanes, it’s a challenge,” said Taylor.

VDOT officials said that during construction, drivers need to take caution due to expected speed limit reductions from 45 mph to 35 mph in the work zone and lane shifts.

The construction is set to be completed in the spring of 2023.

