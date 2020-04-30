Norfolk bartender serving up virtual spirit

Charles Kirtland posts daily how-to cocktail videos for customers on Facebook during the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Charles Kirtland has been a bartender for 20 years.

He currently works at Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk, but because of the pandemic, Kirtland hasn’t seen a customer in the swanky piano bar in almost two months.

“Not being able to interact with people on an everyday basis has been a hit,” said Kirtland. “I have a lot of energy and I don’t know what to do with all of it.”

Kirtland has now turned that energy into opportunity, posting how-to cocktail videos on Facebook. He is now a virtual bartender, at least for the time being, and it’s become a part of his daily routine.

“Still do what I love and share with the world instead of just a few people at the bar,” said Kirtland.

Kirtland even receives virtual tips on apps like Cash App.

Bars and restaurants all over the region continue to struggle during the stay at-home-order, so every little bit helps. Kirtland is sharing the wealth by bringing in guest appearances from his bartender friends.

“When we reopen, I plan on featuring bartenders all over town,” said Kirtland.