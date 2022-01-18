Four Norfolk churches open their doors to become COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Four Norfolk churches will open their doors through March to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

NORFOLK, Va. — Pastors from Norfolk churches are banding together to fight against the spread of COVID-19. They're are opening their churches to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

On Tuesday, families in Norfolk’s Villa Heights neighborhood were able to get their vaccines inside the First United Presbyterian Church.

“Well, I’ve been looking everywhere to get the booster shot," said Sonia Edmonds.

"We are taking residents in the neighborhood because we care," said First United Presbyterian Church Pastor Veronica Thomas. "You don’t have to come out. We’re coming in Hallelujah and doing what God has called us to do, Hallelujah."

Four Norfolk churches are holding vaccination clinics through the month of March, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health. Community member and consultant Mary Bibbs organized the clinics.

“Each church is located in a strategic high-risk area. So we're targeting those people that don't have transportation, they can't get to the Military Highway [Military Circle vaccination center]. They simply don't have the money for a bus pass they don't have transportation we want to remove that barrier," said Bibbs.

Pastor Thomas said the approach is working. She helped a mother and son get their first vaccine shots.

“She was going somewhere out of her community and she said, 'I can go right here in my community' and she and her son came. So we were able to give an 11-year-old the vaccine. Praise the Lord!" said Thomas.

Church organizers are working with the Virginia Department of Health to get COVID-19 tests at the churches when supplies are available.