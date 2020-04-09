Norfolk entrepreneur brings Hydrobikes to Hampton Roads

You can rent or buy them from Andrew Hund. Either way, he wants you to enjoy exercise on the city’s most prized resource: water.

NORFOLK, Va. — If there’s one thing Andrew Hund is known for, it’s bikes.

The self-proclaimed “crunchy ambassador of the Norfolk bike community” also owns Hund’s Re-Cycle & Hydro Factory on Colley Avenue. So, if bikes were ever put on water in the city, Hund would be behind the venture.

And that’s exactly what happened.

“They’re in 74 countries,” said Hund. “Now they’re here.”

Hund is referring to Hydrobikes: bikes that float and ride on water thanks to a patented design.

Hund is the only authorized dealer of Hydrobikes in the region. You can rent or buy them from him. Either way, he just wants you to enjoy exercise on the city’s most prized resource.