Popular costume-clad lion statues 'Scotch and Soda' now have a book

The decorated lion statues in Sherman McDaniel's front yard in Norfolk serve as a constant reminder to keep things light.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Every day, Hampton Boulevard sees tens of thousands of drivers, making it one of Norfolk’s busiest roads.

And every day at the intersection of Spotswood Avenue, that busy commute is made a little bit brighter thanks to one of the city’s most popular duos.

“Trucks blow their horns and people honk and wave,” said homeowner Sherman McDaniel.

We first told you about the costume-clad lion statues "Scotch and Soda" when they first started turning heads in 2018.

McDaniel, who started decorating them just for fun, has now been entertaining passersby for more than five years. Typically their costumes change every two weeks.

If you passed by this week, you’d notice the roses and pearls for Mother’s Day.

The lions in her front yard have served as a constant reminder to keep things light, and they’ve gained in popularity.

Along with thousands of followers on the Scotch and Soda Facebook page, McDaniel said she’s treated like a celebrity when someone finds out she’s behind the decorations.

All the attention ended up inspiring a new venture that allows more people to enjoy Scotch and Soda.

The idea came from McDaniel’s grandson, Bennett Short.

“It’s been a side thing I had been sitting on,” said Short. “My senior year project was to focus on and turn it into a real book.”

And that’s how the Scotch and Soda book came to be.

Authored by Bennett and illustrated by a local friend, it tells the story of our favorite stone lions, the family, and the place they all call home.

“It’s phenomenal. I’m so proud of him,” said McDaniel of her grandson.

You can even buy the book on Amazon.