Norfolk International Airport expected Sunday to be the busiest travel day since March

Thousands of flyers flew back home to Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport expected Sunday to be one of their busiest travel day after thanksgiving.

Donna Gary, a traveler, said holiday travel has never looked so different.

"I'm wearing a face shield. I'm wearing a mask over a mask," said Gary.

On Sunday, Gary headed back to her hometown in The Bronx, New York. She made the decision to travel during the pandemic to see her family in North Carolina.

"I'm really scared. I'm scared to death. Sometimes you feel like, don't go, because it'll be safer. Then sometimes if you don't go now, you never know if you'll see them again," said Gary.

Gary was one of thousands of people that flew out of Hampton Roads on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk International Airport tells 13News Now they expected over 4,000 passengers to fly out of Norfolk.

Another passenger, Daniel AlVillar, said his flight to Hampton Roads was full.

"It was quite busy actually. I had a connector flight from Dallas Fort Worth and it didn't seem to be any slower than I'm used to seeing,” said Traveler Daniel AlVillar.

Overall travel is down nationally. The Northeast Transportation Security Administration tweeted that over 964,630 people were screened on Saturday. This time last year, that number was doubled with 2,648,268 screened.

Gary said her traveling days are done.

"I have a 12-year-old. It's just me and her in the household, so I don't have a lot of company. Even now, when I go home, I can't see for a minute because I got to quarantine and take my COVID test. You know, these are things that we're doing today. This is the new new, right?” said Gary.