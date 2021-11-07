Norfolk mother seeks answers after 15-year-old daughter killed, 17-year-old son recovering from Saturday shooting

Norfolk community advocates seeking any information in the shooting of two teenagers.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, a family and advocates for peace urged the community to put an end to youth violence.

“This is no joke and we’re sick of it," said Stop The Violence Team President Bilal Muhammad.

Meanwhile, a Norfolk mother is trying to remain strong.

“There’s no tears. But I’m burning on the inside. I’m burning on the inside," Marcia Keeling told 13NewsNow reporter Angelo Vargas.



Keeling’s 17-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter were shot near their home on East Tanners Creek Drive in Norfolk Saturday night.

Keeling's daughter, Teonna Coburn, who went by "Tee Tee," died at a local hospital.

Flowers, candles and balloons sit where the siblings were shot.

"My baby did not deserve this. She had life. She had so much life to her," said Keeling.



The organization, Stop The Violence Team, organized a rally Sunday. They prayed for the family and urged neighbors to help find out who shot the two teens.

“We stand together on unity, on peace, on justice and we ask the community begin to take a stand and demand these types of crimes may stop," said Muhammad.



Keeling just wants answers and justice.

“The person who did it needs to come forward," she said. "You took my baby. She’s not going to go to prom. I’m going to walk past her room, and it’s going to be empty. That’s not fair. Why? What was your point? What was your purpose?"

Keeling said her son is recovering and is expected to be released from the hospital.