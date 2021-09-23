Norfolk city leaders are working to stop speeders on neighborhood streets

People in one Norfolk neighborhood said they are upset with many drivers who are speeding in her neighborhood. They now have a new solution.

NORFOLK, Va. — Put your foot on the brakes.

People in one Norfolk neighborhood are urging people to slow down.

“These cars are flying down these roads. It’s just ridiculous,” said Gary Flaskegaard with Crossroads Civic League.

Flaskegaard said people are acting like the streets in Crossroads are a raceway.

“I live in this neighborhood, so I have a problem with people speeding through this neighborhood,” he explained

He said people are acting like they’re racing in the Daytona 500.

“We’ve had speeds up, recorded up to 57 mph on this road here in particular,” Flaskegaard said. "On Chesapeake Boulevard, it’s been recorded to 100 mph."

Flaskegaard said it’s not unusual to see an accident here. In the past couple of years, he’s had three cars and a motorcycle end up through his fence and in his front yard.

“It’s getting to the point, that I’m thinking about jersey walls to protect my house.”

One neighbor caught a car slamming into his home on his doorbell camera in August.

"So yeah, it makes me not happy that people can’t drive the speed limit,” said Flaskegaard.

Flaskegaard said he pushed city leaders to install speed signs that tell drivers how fast they're going.

“We have one here on Old Ocean View and of course, we have one on Chesapeake Boulevard,” he said. "It is proven to slow down traffic, but how much?"

Norfolk city leaders installed the new speed signs about three weeks ago.

“We have about 25 in the city right now, and we really use them as just one of our tools in the toolbox,” explained Norfolk Department of Transit Director, Amy Inman.

Norfolk police officers are also stopping those speeders. They pulled several people over while 13News Now filmed this story.

Flaskegaard said, “If you look up the street, this way you’ll see a cruiser sitting and just pulled someone over just a couple minutes ago. So, they are starting to enforce this.”