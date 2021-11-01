Norfolk Public Library to add 'Maker Studio' with recording booth, sewing machines

The studio will be full of equipment that encourages the community to create - photography setups, a recording booth, sewing machines, programming equipment and more

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public Library announced Monday that it would be adding a "Maker Studio" to encourage creativity among community members.

The new studio will be installed in late 2021 at the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor branch on West Ocean View Avenue, according to a release from the city.

Officials said the studio will house cutting-edge tools, "including a recording booth, photography equipment, computer systems, sewing machines, collaboration spaces, and other programming equipment."

It will be called the "Randi Marston Peterson Studio @ Pretlow" in honor of a reader who left a donation to the library in her will.

The city of Norfolk said they'd open the studio when it was safe for people to gather.