NORFOLK, Va. — After a full month of the government shutdown, travel isn’t the fastest these days.

TSA workers across the country have used sick days since they haven’t been paid, but that doesn’t mean travel stops.

One traveler, Susan Lawver flew from Norfolk to Florida for her birthday on January 14th. On that trip, she realized what she really wanted for her birthday was to thank the employees working without pay.

"People have to get up and go to a workplace where they're not getting paid and wonder how they're going to provide for their families. That for me is just wrong,” said Lawver.

The trip made Lawver realize how many employees were impacted at Norfolk International.



"It's 200 just at our airport, and there's a high number of them that are single parents," explained Lawver. "I really just feel like our community needs to provide for the gap that is in existence because of the shutdown."

Lawver is now collecting donations from the community at her house, and she says what she needs the most is baby supplies.

"Diapers can be 25-30 dollars, formula for an infant, 100 to 150 dollars a month, and that's a big amount when you're not being paid,” said Lawver.

She said right now, they'll take anything you can give. If you email her at suelaver1@yahoo.com, she will set up a dropoff.

"There are faces and names behind the big story of the shutdown and those are the people in our community and I think a grassroots effort is a good way to start and a good way to make people feel like they're not alone,” said Lawver.



