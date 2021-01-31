Norfolk's Emergency Shelter Team prepared for COVID-19 and ready for the cold

On Saturday, Dennis Cross checks in with volunteers for his fourth night inside the First Presbyterian Church.



“It means I can come in here and stay warm. It’s a blessing," said Cross.



NEST Coordinator Urban Renewal Center Director Jordan Brown said the shelter finally opened for the season on December 2, 2020.



“We’ve actually probably taken in I’m pretty sure well in over the hundreds," said Brown.



Brown said Covid-19 capacity restrictions has forced NEST team members to find other shelters for people to stay in, especially during the winter months.



“The beautiful part and the horrible part about this awesome opportunity is word catches on, so initially it would probably just be two, three, or four people and that was back in December. But now on certain nights, we turned away as many as 28-30 people," said Brown.



Prior to the pandemic, NEST moved around to different churches across Hampton roads. The change came after new housing opportunities opened up for guests.



“It's allowed us to get with other organizations as well to hopefully ensure that some of these people will have a permanent place to stay and extra assistance," said Brown.



NEST organizers are also collecting clothes for the winter and giving them out to whoever needs them.