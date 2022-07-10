October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here's how you can help locally.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on October 7, 2022.
Domestic violence impacts people of all different ages and backgrounds. Right here in Hampton Roads, an organization that is committed to combatting it is making a difference, with help from the community.
"Paint 757 Purple" is an initiative that was started by Samaritan House, a nonprofit that provides resources for victims of domestic or sexual abuse.
This year, nearly 40 businesses across the region have joined in to educate and raise money for the initiative, which is on Oct. 20 in honor of National Wear Purple Day.
“Every October, we take the time to remember those impacted by domestic violence, raise awareness and bring the community together. This year, are very excited to have so many returning and new businesses participate in Paint 757 Purple," said Robin Gauthier, the executive director of the Samaritan House.
"Be sure to wear purple this Thursday, and we encourage people to patronize businesses that support our mission,” Gauthier said.
Here is a complete list of participating businesses:
- 37th & Zen, Norfolk
- Abbey Road, Virginia Beach
- The Back Deck, Virginia Beach
- Badass Coffee of Hawaii, Virginia Beach
- Benchtop Brewing Company, Norfolk
- Bubba’s Seafood Restaurant & Crabhouse, Virginia Beach
- Asili Catering, Norfolk
- Cinema Café, All locations
- Dough Boys Pizza, Virginia Beach
- Gershwin’s, Downtown Norfolk
- MJ’s Tavern, Norfolk
- My Vegan Sweeth Tooth, Virginia Beach
- The Green Onion, Norfolk
- The Green Cat Juice Bar & Market, Virginia Beach
- The WAVE, Norfolk
- Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewing, Virginia Beach
- Total Wine & More, Norfolk & Virginia Beach
- Wasserhund Brewing Company, Virginia Beach
- The Nutrition Corners, Virginia Beach
- The Treasure Shop, Norfolk
- Bodega Rio Bravo, Williamsburg
- Orange Theory Fitness, Ghent, Greenbrier and Red Mill locations
- Shine Yoga, Virginia Beach
- RockBox Fitness, Chesapeake
- Sky’s the Limit Yoga Co., Norfolk
- Bhav Brigade, Norfolk
- Ava Marie Salon of Creatives, Virginia Beach
- G. Patton Salon, Norfolk
- Hair Graphics, Virginia Beach
- Twisted Scissors Hair Studio, Virginia Beach
- Molly Maid, Virginia Beach
- Smith & Keene, Hampton Roads
- The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center
- iFly Indoor Skydiving, Virginia Beach
- Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk
- Zeiders American Dream Theater, Virginia Beach
If you shop at any of these places on Thursday, you can give to Samaritan House. Some will be selling purple products or tickets to special events, while others will offer the option to round up your purchase.
You can also make a donation by texting SAM to 50155.
To learn more about Samaritan House, click here.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse of any kind, call the 24-hour Samaritan House Hotline at 757-430-2120 or the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788. Help is available.