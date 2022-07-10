October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here's how you can help locally.

If you shop at any of these places on Thursday, you can contribute to Samaritan House.

Domestic violence impacts people of all different ages and backgrounds. Right here in Hampton Roads, an organization that is committed to combatting it is making a difference, with help from the community.

"Paint 757 Purple" is an initiative that was started by Samaritan House, a nonprofit that provides resources for victims of domestic or sexual abuse.

This year, nearly 40 businesses across the region have joined in to educate and raise money for the initiative, which is on Oct. 20 in honor of National Wear Purple Day.

“Every October, we take the time to remember those impacted by domestic violence, raise awareness and bring the community together. This year, are very excited to have so many returning and new businesses participate in Paint 757 Purple," said Robin Gauthier, the executive director of the Samaritan House.

"Be sure to wear purple this Thursday, and we encourage people to patronize businesses that support our mission,” Gauthier said.

Here is a complete list of participating businesses:

If you shop at any of these places on Thursday, you can give to Samaritan House. Some will be selling purple products or tickets to special events, while others will offer the option to round up your purchase.

You can also make a donation by texting SAM to 50155.

To learn more about Samaritan House, click here.