ODU forecasts hotel industry will begin recovering in the next few weeks

The recovery will be a slow process, and experts anticipate it could take up to two years for the hotel industry in Hampton Roads to meet revenue numbers from 2019.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Remember what the Virginia Beach Oceanfront looked like during spring and summer of last year?

Hotels were bustling.

The waves welcomed large crowds as they filled the boardwalk for the first Something in the Water music festival.

This year, things look a lot different.

Vinod Agarwal, a Professor of Economics at Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy said it could take one to two years for hotels across Hampton Roads to meet the revenue numbers they had back in 2019.

“We’re not in normal times,” said Agarwal.

A new report from ODU shows hotel revenues across the Commonwealth are down 77 percent and the number of rooms sold have dropped nearly 60 percent from this time last year.

However, Agarwal anticipates the hotel industry will see improvements in the coming weeks as the state begins to reopen in phases.

“Maybe the worst is over,” said Agarwal. “We see some recovery. Sort of saying, we have reached the bottom, but this recovery is so slow. It is very painful. It’s gonna be a slow recovery because the economy, unemployment, are those people gonna take vacations? Probably not.”