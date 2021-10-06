One year later: Chris Green's wife shares update on his recovery after a severe head injury

Chris Green suffered a traumatic brain injury when a Confederate statue fell on him during a protest in Portsmouth in 2020. He ended up in a coma.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday marks one year since a protest at a confederate monument in Portsmouth turned violent.

On June 10, 2020, Chris Green suffered a severe head injury and ended up in a coma fighting for his life. One year later, his road to recovery is still a battle.

For the first time since the accident, his wife, Tonieh Brisbane-Green has revealed video of his journey over the last year. In that video, you can see Chris up and walking.

“Through continued rehab, my husband has slowly started to gain back his independence,” said Brisbane-Green.

Even with weekly therapy sessions, Brisbane-Green says her husband hasn’t been the same since the accident.

“I will say right now he has a mind of a 13-year-old because one of the major impacts was his communication, his understanding, and problem-solving,” said Brisbane-Green. “He doesn’t have that capacity like he used to, it causes me to make all the decisions best for him, our kids, and our family.”

Chris is blind in one eye and lost his hearing in one ear, but he’s making progress. He’s learning how to eat and walk again and his speech is slowly coming back.

The caring dad Brisbane-Green and her two young children remember is still there, but memory loss is one of his biggest challenges. He can’t remember what his marriage was like before the accident, and the memories of his kids growing up are gone.

Brisbane-Green said their two children often ask where their “old dad” went. It’s been a difficult transition for the entire family.

Doctors have told her that they can’t guarantee if Chris will ever return to the way he was before the accident.

“This is one of the toughest things that I ever had to do in my life. Never did I imagine I would be going through this,” said Brisbane-Green.

She is his caregiver, juggling work and raising their two young boys at the same time. Chris has an aide who cares for him during the day, while his wife is at work.

Brisbane-Green said they’re taking it one day at a time and holding onto small moments of progress.