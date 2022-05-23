Hampton Roads parents hopeful federal shipments of baby formula come to Virginia soon

President Joe Biden announced 35 tons of baby formula landed in Indianapolis, Indiana Sunday to feed thousands of children for one week.

HAMPTON, Va. — At 10-months-old, Flynn Martin relies on his mom, Touri Martin, a lot, especially in the infant stage.

Flynn drinks formula instead of breast milk, but recently, his mom has struggled to find the right kind in stock. It's a problem millions of parents across the nation are dealing with.

"I was like, 'Well, I wonder what we have.' I looked around. Walmart was like, 'We got it!' I went in the store, there was only one," said Martin. "I was like okay, maybe Amazon. Amazon always comes through. Nope."

Now, there's some hope on the horizon as the federal government brought in thousands of baby formula packages to Indianapolis, Indiana Sunday.

The amount is expected to feed 27,000 children for one week. President Joe Biden said workers will ship out this first round of formula to states where parents need it the most in the next couple of days.

However, it's unclear if Virginia is one of those states.

Spokespersons for both the Virginia Department of Health and Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said they are not aware of any shipments coming to Hampton Roads.

This is 10-month-old Flynn Martin and his mom, Toure.



Now, the federal government is shipping in 35 tons of baby formula to states for parents. But will this round of supply make it to Hampton Roads? Find out tonight on @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/VapkDgTD8J — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) May 23, 2022

Originally from Indianapolis, Martin now lives in Hampton and said she wishes she could go back to her home city to get formula.

The new mom says she's happy some parents will benefit from this formula shipment, but she said she's not going to rely on a supply she doesn't know will come.

"We hear about them, and we're like, 'Okay, it's going to get better,' but we're still really behind on the amount we truly need," said Martin. "A family with twins is going to need double. We're lucky we just have the one, but you have families with a lot of kids that are still young."

The recent shipment is just the first round of formula in the plan.