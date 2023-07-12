Norfolk Sheriff's Office hosts Youth Summer Camp after 3-year hiatus

The NSO says participants will enjoy presentations from the Police Dept., Fire-Rescue, Chrysler Museum, etc, and will enjoy activities like archery, canoe, and more.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Sheriff Joe Baron Foundation Summer Camp is coming back to Norfolk after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Joe Baron Foundation are hosting their free annual summer camp from July 10 to July 24. The camp has already begun and registration is closed until next year.

The camp is held at Girl Scout's Camp Apasus Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office promises that throughout the week participants will enjoy presentations from the Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire-Rescue, Chrysler Museum, the Elizabeth River Project's Dominion Energy Learning Barge, crafts from Pinot’s Palette, and activities such as archery, canoeing, and much more.

NSO deputies and staff say that they facilitate the camp with the goal of "building trust between law enforcement officers and campers, teaching important lessons outside the classroom, and letting kids have fun."

Buses for transportation and meals for attendees are provided by Norfolk Public Schools.

Norfolk Sheriff’s Office employees, Norfolk Police officers, Norfolk Fire-Rescue personnel, students from local universities and high schools, as well as individuals affiliated with service organizations will be volunteering and assisting with camp activities.

The entire staff of volunteers will be working under the direction of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Division.