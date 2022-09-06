Families of premature babies experience unique challenges in formula shortage

The plant at the center of the crisis is back up and running but issues remain for families to feed their children, especially parents of premature babies.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Across the country, parents are still scrambling to find baby formula for their children.

The plant at the center of the crisis is back up and running – and hopes to have the first batch in stores later this month.

In the meantime, issues remain for families to feed their children, especially parents of premature babies.

"In May, there were three weeks we didn't see it at all," said Kendall Norman, of Virginia Beach, referring to a specific baby formula.

Norman gave birth to her daughter, Charlotte, last September. She came nearly two months early, which creates its own challenges. However, Norman didn't expect a baby formula shortage would be one of them.

“We were driving to four or five stores a month ago trying to find it, and with gas $5 now, that’s an extra expense on top of it,” said Norman.

Norman is one of many parents racing to find formula, but her options are limited. Doctors advised Charlotte should stick to a specific kind of formula, and that's made a tough situation even harder.

Norman and her husband also use WIC to help purchase formula, which she said she cannot use online and can only purchase products from authorized retailers in the state. She's had to pay out of pocket to purchase formula on eBay.

“If you don't have the expendable income and you really rely on WIC to purchase the formula, it’s impacting people disproportionately,” she said.

The Abbot plant prompting the shortage resumed production last week, after shutting down in February because of contamination.

According to ABC News, a whistleblower alerted Abbott officials and the Food and Drug Administration about issues at the plant as far back as February 2021.

"It's definitely caused a lot of stress," said Brianna Duffey.

Duffey said her baby, born at 26 weeks gestation, has to eat more than other children her age to support her growth.

"Just the sheer volume has always been difficult, and then with the shortage, we are going through formula almost twice as fast as a typical baby would,” she said.

Doctors told Duffey her breast milk needed to be fortified to a certain calorie content for her child's development.

"So, she's been on baby formula since day one," said Duffey.

Late last year, Duffey and her husband were approved for a specific formula through their insurance, but issues sparking the shortage began shortly after the family received their first shipment.

Norman said her child cannot tolerate the Enfamil formula designed for premature babies, so they use a Similac product. However, after an FDA recall of other Similac powdered infant formulas, Norman said many parents began purchasing the company's formula for premature babies, thus making the supply even shorter for her baby.

Now, she’s having to grab and restock whenever she sees the formula she needs.

She hopes this crisis leads to the opening of more factories.

“So, in the event something like this happens again, where one plant gets shut down, it doesn’t literally crumple the entire economy," she said. "If something like this happens in the future, it doesn’t cripple or hurt our children."