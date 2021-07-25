Celebrating national parents' day

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb shares how you can celebrate national parents' day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — National Parent’s Day is a day to love on your parents no matter how old you are!

When you have your kids, you tend to parent them similarly as you were raised. There might be a few things that your parents did that stand out to you. There might be particular lessons that your parents taught you about the life you find yourself repeating to your kids. For example, your parents might have said something like, “Someone always has it better or worse than you do.”

Even if you don’t have kids or don’t want kids, there are many lessons from your parents that you can live. Perhaps, your parents gave their time to volunteer in the community. Or, maybe your parents were great savers. Or, perhaps, there are family traditions that you can include in your life.

You are not alone. Parents make mistakes from time to time. No one is perfect. Even in mistakes, there are lessons that you could have learned from your parents. Sometimes, the most valuable lessons are from mistakes.