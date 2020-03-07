People fill Virginia Beach campsites for 4th of July Weekend

As people look for fun, safe ways to get away this holiday weekend, many are choosing camping.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During this coronavirus pandemic, people feel comfortable camping because it allows for social distancing, while you spend time with loved ones.

“Get out of your cell phone, get out of the internet, spend time with the kids,” said camper Karen Brioso.

However, with limited options for Fourth of July festivities during this pandemic, campsites are selling out.

Campers at Holiday Trav-L-Park in Virginia Beach told us everyone has the same idea, because of the coronavirus pandemic

Brioso said, “It’s a good idea to do something, but not to be around too many people.”

“Actually super surprised to see how many people were here,” said camper Kevin Rudick. “But everybody is really respectful.”

He added, “This to me is the safest thing we can do right now."

Holiday Trav-L-Park’s assistant manager, Phil Upton, said all 750 campsites are booked this weekend. He said this is their peak weekend every year.

“Being the fact that it’s on a Saturday. Everyone wants to come on the exact same timeframe ... when you’re full, you’re full,” said Upton.

But this year they added new regulations.

Upton said, “Try to make sure that everyone has the proper COVID etiquette that everyone should be accustomed to and is aware of at this point.”

That means distance between people and wear face masks if they use the facility’s bathroom.