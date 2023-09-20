Back-to-back shootings happen in Portsmouth on the heels of impassioned message by police chief

The recent acts of violence propel even more calls for change. On Tuesday, Chief Stephen Jenkins pleaded for teamwork at the city leadership and community level.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police investigators are looking into two Tuesday night shootings. One of them turned deadly, and the other left a boy hurt.

A shooting at Dale Drive in Dale Homes sent a boy to the hospital. It happened at around 10:30 p.m., a police spokesperson said.

Neighbors told 13News Now off-camera the injured child, who appeared to be a teenager, ran from the gunfire and sought refuge inside one of the units.

Police have not yet updated us about how badly hurt the boy is. However, they did release images of a red sedan they are calling a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Tipsters can also stay anonymous by contacting the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Moreover, at approximately 10 p.m., officers said a shooting on Mt. Vernon Avenue in the London Oaks area left 30-year-old Maurice Andre Brown dead.

The incidents came just several hours after the city's top cop made an emotional plea for help.

"I might be going too far, I get it, but I'm tired of coming up here. I want to be the police chief, I want to change this department," Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said ahead of a crime update presentation in front of city council members on Tuesday night.

Jenkins gave an impassioned speech about his desire to see meaningful change in the city. He called on everyone, from parents to community leaders and city council members, to work alongside his department with the goal of reducing crime.

"We need some help and we need folks to get involved and stop the talk," said Jenkins.

The chief also sent 13News Now a statement responding to his thoughts on the discussion in council chambers. We attached it at the bottom of this article.

Meanwhile, activist Darrell Redmond with nonprofit and anti-violence group Give Back 2 Da Block is fed up by the violence, too. However, he is not giving up the fight.

"I'm not going to put a band-aid on a bullet wound," said Redmond. "We have to work together, no big I's, no little you's. Let's have one common goal, which is a safer society and safer community."

13News Now records show 30 homicides Portsmouth so far this year. Around this time last year, the city had 28 homicides.

At the special session Tuesday night, city council members agreed to add the possible creation of a new crime & gun violence prevention task force onto the agenda for the September 26 meeting.

Redmond said he would like to see the formation of a group focused on taking action, rather than solely having discussion.

"One thing I don't like is roundtable discussions, because I don't want to talk about the problem." Redmond added. "What are evidence-based solutions that are known to work that can combat the situation? And how are we going to get the resources to implement it?"

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover sat down with 13News Now to explain some of the programs that have been in play during his tenure.

In 2021, Glover said he became involved with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, which led to an "innovation track" for the city. This entailed a specialist staying in Portsmouth for roughly six months in 2022, as she conducted a study focused on crime reduction.

The mayor said city leaders have also teamed up with non-profit organizations and deployed violence interrupters.

Glover cautioned change will not come overnight, and that there is no instantaneous solution.

"This is a shared responsibility between our city government, our community partners, and we intend to continue to work with everyone," he said. "I think if you take the best of what you've done and perhaps bring additional resources of information to the table, you probably will get the best opportunity to affect change."

From Chief Jenkins:

In response to last night's conversation on gun violence and crime within our city and express my gratitude to city council and the citizens of Portsmouth for the meaningful discussion that took place last evening. As the Chief of the Portsmouth Police Department, it is my duty to ensure the safety and well-being of our community and I want to affirm my wholehearted support for any initiative aimed at curbing violence in our city and can potentially save lives. Gun violence has had a devastating impact on families, individuals, and our community as a whole. It is essential that we come together, as a united front, to address this pressing epidemic.

As we move forward, my department will actively collaborate with any local organizations, community leaders, and concerned individuals to form comprehensive strategies that emphasize prevention, intervention, and enforcement. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our streets are safer, that families feel secure, and that every resident can enjoy a better quality of life. It is crucial to acknowledge that this issue requires a collective effort. We cannot shy away from the difficult conversations and actions needed to address gun violence.