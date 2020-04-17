Bridal boutique offers free wedding gowns to ladies working in healthcare

Ava Clara Bridal is giving away 50 wedding gowns as a "thank you" to women working in health care during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Ava Clara Bridal" in Virginia Beach is doing something very special for soon-to-be brides working in the healthcare field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shop is giving away 50 wedding gowns to women in healthcare who are working during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It's called the "Tulle 4 All Gown Giveaway."

The giveaway will happen in August, but registration is open now.

"You have 30 minutes to find your gown and we have approximately 70 to 100 gowns that they can choose from," Fleear said.

Fleear said she wanted to something nice for ladies in healthcare who have no choice but to work and assist others during this time of need.

"I want something at the end of it to be inspiring and helpful to them, because they are going to be going through a lot as of right now, and who knows what is going to happen," she said. "If this is a little way we can give back and say, "thank you" and put a little happy in the day, I think that is key."

To sign up, you start by going to their website at AvaClaraBridal.com.

"There's a little tab that says, 'Tulle for All,' and you go to that," Fleear said. "Then there's an application process, and then from there you just have to submit credentials, and then we select 50 applicants."

Each gown is valued at 1,500 to 4,000 dollars and donated from Ava Clara Bridal and other designers.

The big "Tulle 4 All Gown Giveaway" takes place on Sunday, August 16th starting at 9 a.m.