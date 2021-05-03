Elijah Lee, a Virginia child activist and Marvel Hero, tackles child abuse

The incredible 13-year-old Elijah Lee prepares to launch his fourth annual child abuse awareness event.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — At only 13 years old, Elijah Lee is holding his fourth annual child abuse awareness event on Saturday afternoon. The virtual program will draw some big names, including singer Kelly Clarkson, Governor Ralph Northam, and Senator Mark Warner, all of whom will participate via pre-recorded videos.

"The fact that we have these major politicians coming in, talking about an issue that years ago I didn't know really what it was, shows me that we're getting places," said Elijah, who lives in Chesterfield.

Elijah was in first grade when a friend told him she was a victim of child abuse. That would be the beginning of a multi-year fight against an issue that he couldn't quite comprehend, but knew was wrong.

"I worked very hard for a very long time to put myself in an abuser's position to understand why you felt the need to hurt someone so innocent, so vulnerable, just so small compared to you and I never could. I never could understand what went through your mind to make you think that this was right," Elijah recalled.

At 10 years old, Elijah held his first child abuse awareness event in his former home in Halifax County, North Carolina. By age 12, he was holding and speaking at events attended by hundreds of people.