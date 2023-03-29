Meyera Oberndorf | The 1st woman elected to public office in Virginia Beach

You've probably heard of her name or been to the Virginia Beach library that bears her name. But, what do you know of Meyera Oberndorf?

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You've probably heard of the name Meyera Oberndorf or been to the Virginia Beach library that bears her name.

But, what do you know of Meyera Oberndorf?

She was the very first woman to be elected to public office in Virginia Beach, the city's first and only female mayor, as well as its longest-serving mayor, holding the top seat for two decades.

In 2008, right before her time as mayor came to an end, the city council unanimously voted to rename the city's Central Library the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.