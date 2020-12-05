Chesapeake Public Schools makes tentative plans for in-person summer graduation ceremony

Instead of holding commencement in June, school division leaders say they could possibly host an in-person ceremony in August if things start looking up.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools announced that a June commencement ceremony won't be possible for the Class of 2020.

Even though graduating seniors won't get a ceremony during the traditional graduation season, school leaders say it's possible one could be held later in the summer.

The school division has reserved the Chartway Arena at the Ted Constant Convocation Center at ODU the week of August 10 through August 14 for a possible in-person ceremony if circumstances from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak improve in the next few months.

Division leaders might have called off the June ceremony, but they've lined up a number of other celebrations to send off the graduates.