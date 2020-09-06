Norfolk nonprofit holds drive-by scholarship delivery for high school graduates

A caravan led by local radio DJ, Shaggy from Z104, will be personally delivering scholarship awards to students' homes.

A Norfolk-based nonprofit will be awarding area high school students three special scholarships in a special, drive-by dropoff fashion.

ACCESS College Foundation will be awarding more than 100 high school graduates with nearly $700,000 in scholarships as they prepare to head off to college.

A caravan led by local radio DJ, Shaggy from Z104, will be personally delivering the scholarship awards to students' homes. The nonprofit will be making stops in Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

To cap it all off, ACCESS will also be hosting a virtual scholarship awards celebration on Friday, June 19 via Instagram stories and IGTV.