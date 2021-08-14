Agreement: Va. service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million

Some customers with illnesses were expecting to receive fully trained, well-behaved dogs to assist them, however, they received the opposite.

MADISON, Va. — The founder of a Virginia service-dog company could pay $3 million in restitution and other penalties to settle a lawsuit that accused him of deceiving customers and providing them ill-trained animals.

An agreement signed by a judge ends litigation initially filed in 2018 by state Attorney General Mark Herring against Charles D. Warren Jr. and his Madison County company.

Herring's office says Warren's dogs purportedly could assist people who have diabetes, autism and other disorders, but customers often were delivered poorly trained puppies with behavioral and training issues.