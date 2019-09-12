This week on Bentley's Corner, Tim Pandajis checks out a unique thrift store in Hampton Roads. It's devoted solely to pets!

Tim and Bentley took a trip to "Already Been Chewed," in Virginia Beach, to see what it has to offer.

Let's face it, pets can be expensive. The toys, clothes, collars, bowls, crates and other items add up.

That's where "Already been Chewed" steps in.

Think of it as a thrift store for your pet needs. So where does all this stuff come from?

"People buy stuff for their animal, and the animal says, 'nope I don't like that toy, I don't want to wear a jacket, you know those types of things.' So it's nice to try things out at a reduced cost," Jennifer Zito said. "From the flip side, donating is nice to know that your stuff is going to someone who wants it, and needs it for their own animal."

Jennifer Zito established this shop almost 5 years ago, and she has seen growing interest in what she's offering.

"Anything that is animal related I will try and put out there for everybody. So its clothes, collar, cat stuff."Jennifer said.

Anyone can find anything there, all at a fraction of the price someone would find elsewhere.

It's wasn't hard for Bentley to pick something out.

If someone is looking to donate, here's how they can get in touch with Already Been Chewed:

"They can contact me through facebook, on my business cards everywhere I have my cell phone number. I can come pick up something if it is too big and bulky, or you have too much. A lot of people just bring stuff in." Jennifer said.

Already Been Chewed also offers a crate rental service, so pet owners don't have to go and buy an expensive, new crate.