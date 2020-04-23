Animal Vision Center of Virginia offers free eye screenings for pets of healthcare workers

We spoke with the facility's veterinary ophthalmologist to get details on how they are seeing clients while social distancing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After getting home from a long day of work on the coronavirus front lines, many essential workers are turning to pets for comfort. One business is reaching out to take care of those pets for free, through the end of May.

“Pets are really such an important support to so many people," said Heather Brookshire, a veterinary ophthalmologist with Animal Vision Center of Virginia. "We just wanted to do this small thing to help."

The Animal Vision Center of Virginia is offering an eye screening that usually costs more than $100 to pets of first responders and healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As our pets age, so do their eyes, and animal eye problems can be prominent depending on the pet's breed.

“The typical things that we see are a lot of corneal ulcers, we see a lot of glaucoma cases. We do a lot of cataract surgery in dogs and even some cats,” said Brookshire.

For those healthcare workers interested in a free eye screening for their pets, a phone or email evaluation of what your pet is going through is the first step. From there, a veterinarian will determine if an appointment is necessary.

The Animal Vision Center of Virginia is doing all they can to abide by the stay-at-home order by using "telehealth" virtual appointments to see clients.

“When a client comes to Animal Vision Center of Virginia with their pet, they will give the facility a call and a staff member wearing gloves and a mask will go out with a leash, collect the pet and drop off an iPad," Brookshire said. "We will then bring the pet inside and immediately give the client a call through facetime so that they can be virtually present during the entire exam."

Free screenings are available until the end of May.