VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families can bring their furry friends to the 12th annual Pet Lovers' Extravaganza this weekend.

The event is hosted by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply at 1617 Diamond Springs Road April 26-28.

Admission is free and attendees can participate in contests and giveaways.

The extravaganza will feature more than 60 vendors, which will provide nutritional tips, product information and sampling.

There will also be kid-friendly activities for all ages.

For more information, call 757-460-9771 or visit www.carealotpets.com.