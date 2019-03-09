CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s that time of the year: back to school. And all of a sudden after a summer full of fun and play, the dog is at home all alone.

"So if your pet is alone or struggling being alone suddenly -- with the season change and everybody going back to school -- you can bring them to daycare. They can hang out with friends, they can play, they can go outside, they can nap. It's like a camp for your fur kids," said Nadeen with Care-A-Lot.

Daycare works wonders, especially if you come home from work and school exhausted; your pet will be too after a day spent running and playing with other dogs!

Alone time can be especially hard if your dog is a single dog. Having siblings can certainly lessen the strain on being alone in an empty house.

Anxiety may become pronounced and you may notice your dog acting out, chewing on things in the house, seeming more needy and attention-seeking.

With it being a brand new school year, maybe it's also a good time to enroll your dog in some classes of their own? There are many to choose from at Care-A-Lot.

“We have group classes that are eight weeks long. We meet the same time, same day, each week. Longest class is about an hour, the shortest class can be about 20 minutes if you’ve done your previous weeks homework. We work on the curriculum, sit, stay, down, leave it, take it, and drop it. Loose leash walking it a big focus of ours.”

A new schedule is hard for the kids, but can also be a big adjustment for your pets. Make sure to prepare for that change as well as we head into the new school year.