BENTLEY AND FRIENDS: Older dogs need home for the holidays

Chelsea, 14, and Sammy, 13, were turned over to the Norfolk SPCA and just need a pair of arms to take them in.

NORFOLK, Va. — Older dogs always struggle to find a home. Two Shih Tzus, Chelsea and Sammy, are no different.

Chelsea is a 14-year-old female and her best friend is a 13-year-old boy, Sammy. They were turned over to the Norfolk SPCA by their owners who could no longer care for them.

“Chelsea and Sammy have grown up together inside a home. So, to come into a shelter now can be a little jarring for older dogs,” said Tessa Slinn with the Norfolk SPCA.

As seniors, it’s hard to not only find them a forever home, but a foster home at the least. “It has been a little difficult finding them a foster just because they do take a little bit more care," Slinn said.

Chelsea and Sammy do have medical issues. They’re hard of hearing and they are currently seeing a specialist for their eyesight. Given their medical issues, their personalities prove to be strong and they are just longing for a home.

“They are very sweet and loving. They are just old pups and they need that love. They still have that strong heart and are looking for somewhere to spend the rest of their days,” Slinn added.

If you are considering bringing them into your home, know that they are good with children and other dogs.

When 13News Now paid a visit to the shelter Sammy was definitely the explorer. Chelsea prefers to stay in your lap, proving herself to be a classic lap dog. These two come as a pair and their calm, loving personalities are just asking for a pair of arms to hold them.

“No matter their age they still want to give you that love and as long as you're willing to give it to them it’s a match made in heaven honestly,” Slinn remarked.