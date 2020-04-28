Bentley & Friends: CBD and your pet

It's a supplement exploding in popularity, but can it help your pet?

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chances are good that you’ve heard of CBD.

The supplement has been around for centuries but is now exploding in popularity primarily because of what it can do for not only humans but for our dogs as well.

We visited our expert, Dr. Denette Cooke in Chesapeake, for the scoop. She tells us there is still some confusion on CBD’s legality.

“It is legal in all 50 states and that is what confuses people and it was the Farm Bill of 2013 that made it legal," Dr. Cooke states.

“There’s two types of cannabis: there is the hemp plant and then there is marijuana. The hemp plant is the one that we get the CBD oil from," Cooke said.

Now that we got that out of the way, the next thing we wanted to know is what kinds of ailments would CBD help with if your pet is suffering from them.

“Primarily in dogs we are going to use it for pain, calming and epilepsy,” Dr. Cooke explained.

We use it for Bentley, his brother and sister during car rides to ease anxiety. It’s also great for before vet visits and if you’re having company over. CBD works differently in dogs than it does in humans.

“Also unique to dogs is that they have more endocannabinoid receptors in the body so it works very well for them maybe in a way better than humans, dosing doesn’t have to be as high.” Dr. Cooke further explained.

You have to be careful though, find reliable sources to obtain your CBD for your pets. There are A LOT of fake and scam products out there. Be smart.

“Because it is not regulated, it is a supplement the FDA does not control and this will probably change, anybody, any Joe Schmo can say I have this much CBD active ingredient in my CBD oil and they may or may not. Generally, if it is inexpensive you’re probably not getting the good stuff," Cooke said.

Dr. Cooke says that a 500 mg bottle should roughly cost around $60, going up from there depending on how much CBD is in it.