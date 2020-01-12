Bentley & Friends: Kitty Kingdom Cat Cafe

A new take on cat adoption.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tucked away in Chesapeake, nestled in a Great Bridge shopping center, you’ll find something extremely unique. A place where you can grab a hot coffee and pastry while also playing with adoptable cats!

We’re talking about Kitty Kingdom Cat Cafe and it’s a brand new venture by owners Julie and Jim Easterbrooks.

Their love of animals and a trip to England steered them down the path of opening the Kingdom.

“I was looking for my path, I was looking for a line of work that I could be a help,” Julie tells us.

When you walk in you’ll find two separate areas with adoptable cats. You are required to reserve a time to come out and visit with the animals, however, you can also come anytime to enjoy the café which is fully operational and is soon to be serving alcoholic drinks as well.

Julie and Jim say that this is really all about the animals and so far they have helped in a big way!

“At this moment we have adopted 71 cats, we have facilitated 71 cats being adopted,” Julie says.

And if that number seems impressive that is because it is! On average they’re adopting out a couple of cats a day into loving forever homes. This is all made possible through a strategic partnership with the Chesapeake Humane Society.

Emily Friedland with Chesapeake Humane Society talks about how important this partnership is.

“It has been really advantageous to us, they’ve allowed us to increase our intake so normally we wouldn’t be able to take in as many cats and kittens from partner shelters because our space is much more limited than their space, so we are not only able to help Chesapeake Humane Society but other shelters in the community.”

Dozens of cats and kittens are available to new homes but Julie also cares for and puts up for adoption cats that have FIV; this is an immunodeficiency but doesn’t make them any less deserving of a good home.

After visiting Kitty Kingdom, Julie wishes that you take one thing away from it aside from possibly a cat...

“That they had a peaceful yet fun connectivity to both their family their friends and nature,” Julie tells us.